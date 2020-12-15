Emirates restarts flights to Istanbul

Emirates expands its global network with restart of flights to Istanbul

Emirates has announced it will resume daily flights to Istanbul from 21 December*

In tandem with the gradual return of travel confidence and demand, Emirates continues to rebuild its network while offering customers a safe and enjoyable travel experience. Strict health and hygiene measures have been implemented across all of Emirates’ touchpoints, even as the airline brings back its signature products and services onboard and on ground.

The addition of Istanbul expands Emirates’ European network to 31 destinations, enabling customers to safely and easily connect to destinations across its wide global network with one convenient stop in Dubai. Emirates flight EK 121 will depart Dubai at 14:20 hrs, arriving in Istanbul at 18:20 hrs. The return flight, EK 122, will depart Istanbul at 20:05hrs, arriving in Dubai at 01:20 hrs the following day.

Flights to/from Istanbul will operate once daily by the Boeing 777-300ER. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

*Subject to government approval.

Dubai, UAE, 14 December 2020