Emirates’ refurbished Boeing 777 with Premium Economy comes to Brussels (and also to Geneva and Tokyo)

Emirates has announced the introduction of its newly refurbished Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, featuring new Business Class seats and a Premium Economy cabin, on routes to Brussels, Geneva, and Tokyo Haneda.

Starting from August 11th for Geneva, September 1st for Tokyo Haneda, and September 11th for Brussels, customers can book flights on the updated aircraft via Emirates’ website, app, or travel agents.

The first Boeing 777 is undergoing a full interior refurbishment, set to be completed by mid-July. The retrofit includes 38 new Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, 24 Premium Economy seats, and 256 Economy Class seats.

The new Business Class seats offer enhanced privacy and comfort, featuring a flatbed, a 23-inch HD screen, and various in-flight amenities.

This refurbishment aligns with Emirates’ strategy to provide a consistent and high-quality experience across its fleet.