Emirates recruits First Officers and holds open day in Brussels for cabin crew recruitment

Emirates invites First Officers to let their careers take flight and enjoy the Dubai lifestyle

Emirates, the world’s largest operator of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, is looking to recruit First Officers who meet the airline’s exceptional standards in safety, technical prowess and customer experience. Successful candidates can look forward to climbing new career heights with Emirates’ all-wide-body fleet and ever-expanding global route network and enjoy an excellent lifestyle in dynamic Dubai.

For pilots, a future with Emirates means flying to diverse destinations across the airline’s network spanning six continents and 140 destinations. It also means flying one of the world’s youngest and most modern fleet, now numbering 265 Airbus and Boeing aircraft. With Emirates’ continuous investments in renewing its fleet, the airline’s pilots will also be flying Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, Boeing 777-Xs and Airbus A350-900s in the coming years.

Emirates’ pilots complete robust, evidence-based training programmes in-house with highly skilled instructors in specially designed environments. The airline’s cutting-edge training facility houses 10 full-flight simulators for Boeing 777s and Airbus 380s.

The airline’s growth offers numerous opportunities for natural career progression – first officers can steadily grow to become captains, technical pilots, standards’ captains, examiners and instructors.

Emirates offers a range of benefits designed for pilots and their families to lead a fulfilling lifestyle – competitive tax-free salary, generous accommodation and education allowance, and excellent medical and dental cover. Employees enjoy concessional cargo and travel benefits for the entire family, even friends’ tickets, across the airline’s global network. What’s more, the Emirates Platinum card offers a range of privileges and discounts across thousands of retail and hospitality outlets locally and globally.

Pilots can bid for preferred flights and destinations on Emirates’ advanced rostering system to ensure they have the opportunity to spend quality time with their loved ones on special days.

Emirates is holding open day for cabin crew recruitment in Belgium

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is looking for candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team. The Dubai-based airline is holding a Cabin Crew recruitment open day on 23rd August at 09:00 in Brussels, at the NH Hotel, Carrefour de l’Europe,

1000 Brussels.

The airline is looking for individuals who are passionate about delivering simple yet personalised and impeccable hospitality while creating memorable moments for its customers. Safety being one of Emirates’ highest priorities, the ideal candidate will lead confidently and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services, security, and safety procedures. All Emirates crew will receive a worldclass learning experience at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.

Applicants hoping to give their careers an epic take-off can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph. Candidates are advised to pre-register here for a smoother experience. Those who haven’t applied online may do so as walk-ins on Open Day at the NH Hotel, Carrefour de l’Europe in Brussels. Further information about the requirements for the selection process can be found on emirates.com/careers. Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews on the same day.

Emirates’ truly global cabin crew team represent 160 nationalities reflecting its customer mix and international operations in over 130 cities on six continents operating a modern fleet of over 200 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft.

Emirates offers candidates outstanding career opportunities, with excellent training facilities and a broad range of development programmes for its employees. All Emirates crew are based in the exciting cosmopolitan city of Dubai and enjoy an attractive employment package that includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, free transport to and from work, excellent medical cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents. Emirates’ cabin crew enjoys attractive concessional travel benefits for themselves as well as their families and friends to all destinations that the airline flies to.

Emirates has been flying to Brussels for eight years and currently offers 12 weekly flights from Brussels.

Dubai, UAE, and Brussels, Belgium, 9 August 2022