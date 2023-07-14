Emirates re-opens newly designed lounge at Munich Airport

Following a six-week refurbishment, the Emirates Lounge at Munich Airport is now open again to guests. The exclusive 965-square-metre facility welcomes passengers with all-new cream leather seating, carpeting, murals and kitchen amenities. With a total of 196 seats, the Emirates Lounge is the largest lounge of a foreign airline at Munich Airport and the airline’s largest lounge facility in continental Europe.

The Emirates Lounge at Munich Airport is open daily from four hours before departure. It offers a wide range of hot and cold meals from the renowned caterer Do & Co, including many vegan options, a complimentary full bar service and private shower facilities.

The lounge was opened in 2006 as the airline’s first dedicated lounge in Germany. In 2012, it was expanded by nearly 300 square metres to accommodate the growing number of passengers. Emirates currently operates two daily non-stop flights between Munich and Dubai.