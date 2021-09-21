Emirates ramps up US flights from October to meet increasing demand

Airline to restore US services to nearly 80% of pre-COVID levels by October and to more than 90% by December

More connectivity from October to Boston, Dallas, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC

Increased demand for travel to Dubai

Emirates is increasing flight frequencies to a number of US destinations from October. The airline has been building up connectivity in response to growing customer demand on the back of rising travel confidence and the easing of international travel protocols. There has also been a growing interest from US travellers to visit Dubai, a city that offers something for everyone and will be hosting a number of major events including the World Expo this winter.

October operations: Starting from October, Emirates will be operating 78 weekly flights to 12 destinations in the US with an increase in weekly flights scheduled for Boston (BOS), Dallas (DFW), New York (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Washington DC (IAD) as follows:

Boston: five weekly flights, increasing from four flights a week

Dallas: five weekly flights, increasing from four flights a week

New York: 19 weekly flights, increasing from 18 flights a week (including flights connecting Milan and New York)

San Francisco: five weekly flights, increasing from four flights a week

Seattle: five weekly flights, increasing from four flights a week

Washington DC: five weekly flights, increasing from four flights a week

Emirates has already restored pre-COVID-19 daily flight frequencies to Chicago, Los Angeles and on the routes connecting Athens-Newark and Milan-New York.

Always a customer favourite, Emirates’ flagship A380 aircraft featuring the signature Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa will be flying to the US 24 times a week (12 flights to JFK, 7 flights to LAX and 5 flights to IAD) from October.

Winter season ramp-up: The airline is planning to further supplement its capacity for the winter season in line with customer demand and travel trends. By early December, Emirates will have restored more than 90% of its pre-COVID flight frequencies to the US with daily flights added to Boston, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC in addition to double daily flights to New York.

Customers from the US will also have more opportunities to fly on the airline’s iconic Airbus A380 aircraft from November with 35 weekly flights. Emirates’ flights between Milan and New York will also be upgraded to the A380 from 31 October resulting in New York being served three times a day by the double-decker aircraft. In addition to Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC, the Airbus A380 will return daily to San Francisco from December 2021.

With this step up in flights, Emirates customers travelling to and from the US on holiday, for work or for visiting family and friends now have additional options for connecting to their destinations. Additionally, through its codeshare agreement with JetBlue, Emirates customers can enjoy seamless connectivity to over 63 destinations in the US and more than 100 destinations through its interline agreement with Alaska Airlines.

Dubai, UAE, 20 September 2021