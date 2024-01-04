Emirates ramps up Seoul operations to 10 weekly flights

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is expanding its operations in Seoul, South Korea, with three additional weekly flights commencing on February 19, 2024. The new flights, designated as EK324/EK325 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Departing Dubai at 04:45, flight EK324 will land at Seoul Incheon International Airport at 18:05, with the return flight EK325 departing Seoul at 22:00 and arriving in Dubai at 03:15 the following day.

This expansion will add over 1,000 extra seats per week, meeting the growing demand for travel to and from South Korea and supporting both inbound and outbound tourism. Additionally, Emirates’ increased services aim to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and South Korea. These flights will also offer 45 tonnes of additional cargo capacity, fostering trade ties between the two nations and connecting South Korea’s imports and exports to Emirates’ global network.

Emirates, which began services to Seoul in 2005, currently operates a daily Airbus A380 service from Dubai. With these added flights, the airline will offer 10 weekly flights, providing a mix of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering enhanced flexibility and options for travellers to access over 130 destinations worldwide.

Passengers flying with Emirates can enjoy a premium travel experience, including curated culinary offerings, a wide selection of beverages, and an award-winning inflight entertainment system with over 6,500 channels, showcasing Korean movies, TV shows, music, and more through ice, Emirates’ entertainment system.