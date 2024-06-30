Emirates partners with Wimbledon: new Airbus A380 livery and inflight experience

Emirates has launched its partnership with The Championships, Wimbledon, marking its debut as the Official Airline Partner. This collaboration introduces a bespoke Airbus A380 “Wimbledon” livery and special inflight services to celebrate the event from 1 to 14 July.

Key Highlights:

Bespoke A380 Livery : Emirates revealed a special A380 livery featuring the Wimbledon logo and sporting silhouettes, which will fly to London Heathrow on 1 July and operate on routes including Manchester, Washington D.C., Paris, and more.

: Emirates revealed a special A380 livery featuring the Wimbledon logo and sporting silhouettes, which will fly to London Heathrow on 1 July and operate on routes including Manchester, Washington D.C., Paris, and more. Inflight Experience : Throughout July, passengers on UK-bound flights can enjoy Wimbledon-themed treats. First and Business Class will feature strawberries and cream, pastries, and Wimbledon-logo lemon strawberry cupcakes, while Economy and Premium Economy will offer cream cheese mousse and strawberry cheesecake.

: Throughout July, passengers on UK-bound flights can enjoy Wimbledon-themed treats. First and Business Class will feature strawberries and cream, pastries, and Wimbledon-logo lemon strawberry cupcakes, while Economy and Premium Economy will offer cream cheese mousse and strawberry cheesecake. Ground Activities : At the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Emirates will offer interactive experiences at the “Emirates Experience” stand, including giveaways and a chance to win a Dubai holiday. Younger fans can engage with the Emirates-branded “Wimbleworld” on Roblox.

: At the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Emirates will offer interactive experiences at the “Emirates Experience” stand, including giveaways and a chance to win a Dubai holiday. Younger fans can engage with the Emirates-branded “Wimbleworld” on Roblox. Live Coverage: Emirates will screen live Wimbledon matches in its lounges and on its in-flight entertainment system, ice.

Emirates serves the UK with 133 weekly flights across seven gateways and will resume daily A350 service to Edinburgh from 4 November 2024.