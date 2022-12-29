Emirates organises a new open day for the recruitment of cabin crew in Belgium

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is looking for candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team. The Dubai-based airline is organising a cabin crew recruitment open day on January 2nd at 09:00 in Brussels, at Warwick Brussels – Rue Duquesnoy 5, 1000 Brussels.

The airline is looking for people who are passionate about providing simple, personalised and attentive in-flight service to create unforgettable flight experiences for its travellers. With safety being one of Emirates’ highest priorities, the ideal candidate will confidently provide direction and take control of onboard service, safety and security procedures. All Emirates crew members receive world-class training at the airline’s state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai.

Candidates who wish to take their careers off the ground can present themselves with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English and a recent photo. Candidates are advised to pre-register here for the best same-day experience. Candidates who have not applied online can present themselves as a walk-in during the open day at Warwick Brussels – Rue Duquesnoy 5, 1000 Brussels.

Further information on the selection process and criteria is available at emirates.com/careers. Candidates should be prepared to spend the whole day on site. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of times for further assessments and complementary interviews on the same day.

Emirates’ cabin crew numbers 160 nationalities, reflecting its international customer base and operations in over 140 cities on six continents operating a modern fleet of over 200 wide-body aircraft. The airline is the world’s largest operator of the Boeing 777 and Airbus A380.

Emirates offers candidates exceptional career opportunities, with excellent training and a wide range of development programs for its employees. All Emirates crew members are based in the cosmopolitan city of Dubai and enjoy attractive benefits such as: a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, complimentary transportation to and from work, excellent medical coverage plus exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across the six continents served by the airline. Emirates cabin crew also benefit from concessional travel for individuals and family and friends to all destinations served by the airline.

Emirates has served Brussels for eight years and currently offers two daily flights from the European capital (14 flights per week).

Brussels, Belgium, December 29, 2022