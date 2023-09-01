Emirates offers free bus transfer to all passengers at Tokyo-Haneda Airport

The complimentary service will be available for the airline’s Economy Class passengers starting from 1 September



Emirates will introduce a new complimentary bus service for its Economy Class passengers arriving in Tokyo-Haneda Airport, starting from 1 September.

Emirates will be the only air carrier in Japan to offer a complimentary bus service from Haneda Airport to major train stations within Tokyo, guaranteeing seamless and efficient transport solutions for the airline’s customers to two prominent drop-off locations – the iconic Tokyo Station (TYQ) at Marunouchi North Entrance and the bustling Shinagawa Station (SGS) at Konan Entrance bus stop no. 7.

The new service will be available at Haneda Airport’s Terminal 3 Charter Bus Parking spot which is equipped with a three-letter IATA code, allowing passengers to seamlessly arrange their bookings all the way through their final stations. Bus number EK7034 departs from Haneda International Airport at 00:01 and arrives at Tokyo Station (TYQ) at 00:40. Bus number EK7036 will depart from Haneda International Airport at 00:01 and arrive at Shinagawa Station (SGS) at 00:30. All times are local. *

The complimentary daily service offers convenient and efficient connectivity for Emirates’ passengers, as they make their way to central points within Tokyo in nearly 40 minutes or less. A seamless travel journey is further enhanced by thoughtful amenities including easily accessible onboard restrooms.

* In rare cases of delayed flight arrival, the bus will wait until 01:00 local time the following day to accommodate the passengers and drop them off at the designated stations.

Tokyo, Japan, 30 August 2023