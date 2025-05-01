Emirates marks World Pilots’ Day with plan to hire 1,500 aviators

Emirates has announced plans to recruit more than 1,500 pilots over the next two years, including 550 in 2025, as part of its ambitious growth strategy. The announcement, made on World Pilots’ Day, highlights the airline’s continued investment in its flight crew, currently 4,600 strong.

The recruitment drive includes experienced aviators for roles across four programs: Direct Entry Captains, Accelerated Command, First Officers Type Rated, and Non-Type Rated. Emirates has already welcomed nearly 2,000 new pilots since 2022 and will host global roadshows in over 40 cities this year, with May stops planned in Norway, Finland, and Sweden.

Pilots joining the Dubai-based airline will operate a modern wide-body fleet—including the Airbus A380, Boeing 777, and new A350s—serving over 148 destinations worldwide. Emirates offers competitive tax-free salaries, luxury accommodations, extensive travel perks, and exclusive lifestyle benefits, reinforcing Dubai’s appeal as a premier expat destination.