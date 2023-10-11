Emirates launches new wildlife amenity kits highlighting endangered species

Emirates has introduced new wildlife-themed amenity kits for its Premium Economy and Economy Class customers on long-haul flights, designed in partnership with United for Wildlife.

The kits feature artwork of eight endangered species, such as the green sea turtle, African elephant, blue macaw, and others, to raise awareness about wildlife preservation and the prevention of illegal wildlife trade.

Emirates has a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and is actively involved in the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking.

The new amenity kits are reusable and eco-friendly, with materials designed to reduce plastic usage. They are part of Emirates’ broader efforts to address the issue of wildlife endangerment.