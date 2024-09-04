Emirates launches inaugural flights to Antananarivo, expanding Indian Ocean network

Emirates has inaugurated its first flight to Antananarivo, Madagascar, marking the airline’s fifth destination in the Indian Ocean. The new four-weekly service, which operates via the Seychelles, strengthens international travel connections to and from Madagascar.

The inaugural flight was celebrated with a water cannon salute at Ivato International Airport and an exclusive event attended by Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina.

The route, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration, highlights Emirates’ commitment to supporting Madagascar’s tourism industry, which aims to attract one million tourists by 2028.

Emirates is the only airline offering a First Class service on flights to Madagascar, providing passengers with a luxurious travel experience. The service is expected to enhance connectivity between Madagascar and key regions like Europe, the Far East, and the Middle East.