Emirates launches collaboration with Dior Beauty and Davines inaugurating exclusive beauty hub for cabin crew

Emirates has announced a collaboration with Dior Beauty and Davines to create a beauty hub exclusively for its cabin crew. The bespoke beauty hub, located at Emirates Headquarters in Dubai, will offer a unique and immersive beauty experience for Emirates Cabin Crew.

The hub will be open seven days a week and will provide personalised appointments with beauty consultants trained by Dior and Davines. The consultants will offer expertise in makeup application, nutrition, fitness, skincare, haircare, and grooming. Dior and Davines products will be used exclusively for demonstrations in the beauty hub, including Dior beauty products recommended for maintaining the Emirates look during long-haul flights.

The collaboration reflects Emirates’ commitment to enhancing the travel experience and investing in its cabin crew. Emirates is currently recruiting cabin crew from around the world, with a focus on individuals passionate about delivering exceptional hospitality and creating memorable moments for customers.