Emirates lands in Tokyo-Haneda

Emirates has now restored its full Japanese network with the resumption of its passenger services to Tokyo-Haneda on 2 April 2023, further building on the airline’s continued expansion in the Southeast Asia region.

Operated by one of Emirates’ latest Boeing 777 “Game Changer” aircraft, flight EK312 departed from Dubai on 2 April at 7:50hrs, and arrived in Haneda at 22:35hrs. The return flight EK313 departed from Haneda on 3 April at 00:05hrs and arrived in Dubai at 06:20hrs. All times are local time.

Satish Sethi, Emirates’ Country Manager in Japan, said: “We’re very excited for the continued development of our Japanese network and are especially thankful to the local authorities and our partners for their support and for working with us on providing seamless global connectivity for Japanese travelers. We’ve been present in the market for more than 20 years and are thoroughly pleased to finally return to Tokyo-Haneda, as we look forward to supporting the increasing demand for international travel. The night flight from Haneda offers valuable connectivity for travellers to access Emirates’ points beyond Dubai, in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East regions.”

In addition to Tokyo-Haneda, Emirates also operates daily services to Tokyo-Narita and Osaka. From these points, the airline offers passengers access to 24 additional domestic cities in Japan through its codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines. Japanese travellers can also benefit seamless access to more than 130 destinations across 6 continents via Dubai, including popular destinations such as Italy, Spain, US, France and UK.

From First Class through to the Business and Economy Class cabins, the latest Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft features ergonomically designed seats, and the latest version of the airline’s award-winning ice inflight entertainment system across all cabins. Designed with an emphasis on exceptional customer comfort and ultimate privacy, Emirates ‘Game-Changing’ Boeing 777 private suites feature floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and ultra-modern design features. Offering up to 40 square feet of personal space each, the spacious, fully-enclosed private suites are laid out in a 1-1-1 configuration, for a total of six suites equipped with virtual windows that display HD projection of the outside world.

*For the period 2 June 2023 until 01 October 2023 – EK313 will arrive in Dubai at 5:50hrs.