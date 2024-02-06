Emirates introduces stylish Business Class loungewear for in-flight comfort

André Orban
Emirates is launching a sophisticated Business Class loungewear set from February 1, featuring a comfortable cowl neck top, drawstring pants, slippers, and an eye mask. Composed of premium modal material, the loungewear is designed for a stylish and relaxed ‘flight fit.’

Reflecting contemporary athleisure trends, the light blue loungewear is available in two sizes, ensuring a flattering and comfortable experience for passengers.

Business Class customers will receive the complimentary set upon boarding for flights of 9 hours or more, enhancing the overall in-flight experience and aligning with Emirates’ commitment to elevating customer comfort and satisfaction.

