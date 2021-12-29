Emirates increases services to Brussels from 10 to 12 weekly flights as of February

Emirates has announced it will increase services to Brussels to offer customers 12 weekly flights to the Belgian capital, starting from 2 February 2022. The added services will offer customers more travel choices, greater flexibility and enhanced connectivity to/from Dubai this winter season.

The airline currently operates ten weekly flights to Brussels. Starting from 02 February, Emirates will operate two additional weekly flights on Mondays and Wednesdays, offering a total of 12 weekly flights.

Emirates flight EK 182 will depart Brussels at 20:30, arriving in Dubai at 06:00 local time, the following day. The return flight to Brussels, EK 181, will depart Dubai at 14:05 and arrive in Brussels at 18:25, local time.

Brussels, Belgium: 29 December 2021