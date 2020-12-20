Emirates increases services to Brussels for the holiday season

D ue to an increase in passenger demand, Emirates will operate two additional flights to Brussels on 20 December 2020 and 3 January 2021

Emirates has announced it will operate two additional flights to Brussels on 20 January 2020 and 3 January 2021, serving market demand during the holiday rush and offering customers enhanced connectivity to more than 95 destinations within its growing network, via Dubai.

The added services will complement the airline’s five weekly flights to the Belgian capital, offering customers greater flexibility, choice and connectivity while planning their travels this holiday season.

On 20 December and 3 January, Emirates flight EK 182 will depart Brussels at 20:15hrs and arrive in Dubai at 6:00hrs local time, the following day. The return flight, EK181 will depart Dubai at 14:20 hrs and arrive in Brussels at 18:45hrs local time, the following day.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, Emirates sales offices, or via travel agents.

