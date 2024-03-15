Emirates hosts a new open day for cabin crew recruitment in Belgium on 16 March

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is conducting a recruitment drive for cabin crew members in Belgium. The Dubai-based airline invites passionate individuals to join its multinational team, emphasising the delivery of impeccable hospitality and prioritising safety.

The upcoming open day, scheduled for March 16th in Brussels, offers candidates the opportunity to walk in with an updated CV in English and a recent photograph. Pre-registration is advised for a smoother experience, although walk-ins are welcome.

Candidates can expect world-class training at Emirates’ state-of-the-art facility in Dubai. Further details about selection requirements and the recruitment process can be found on the Emirates Group Careers website.

Emirates’ cabin crew represents over 140 nationalities and enjoys the benefits of working with a globally renowned airline. The role offers opportunities for travel across 140 cities in 76 countries, operating on a modern fleet of over 260 wide-body aircraft.

Employees benefit from outstanding career prospects, attractive employment packages, and exclusive perks, including tax-free salary, accommodation, medical cover, and discounts on leisure activities in Dubai. Additionally, Emirates’ global network provides concessional travel benefits for employees and their families.

Emirates has been serving Brussels for nearly a decade, offering twice-daily flights from the European capital.