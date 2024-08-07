Emirates holds cabin crew recruitment Open Day in Brussels this August

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is conducting an Open Day for cabin crew recruitment on 20 August 2024, at the NH Collection Brussels. This event, part of a series of regular open days in Belgium, aims to attract individuals passionate about delivering exceptional hospitality and ensuring passenger safety.

Event Details

Date: 20 August 2024

20 August 2024 Time: 09:00

09:00 Location: NH Collection Brussels, Boulevard Adolphe Max 7, 1000 Brussels

NH Collection Brussels, Boulevard Adolphe Max 7, 1000 Brussels Pre-registration: Recommended for a smoother experience here

Requirements

Updated CV in English

Recent photograph

Preparedness to spend the full day at the venue

Information on selection process requirements available here

Opportunities and Benefits

Training: World-class training at Emirates’ state-of-the-art facility in Dubai

World-class training at Emirates’ state-of-the-art facility in Dubai Career Development: Extensive opportunities for growth and development

Extensive opportunities for growth and development Global Travel: Access to 144 cities in 76 countries

Access to 144 cities in 76 countries Employment Package: Tax-free salary, company-provided accommodation, free transport, excellent medical cover, and discounts on shopping and leisure in Dubai

Tax-free salary, company-provided accommodation, free transport, excellent medical cover, and discounts on shopping and leisure in Dubai Travel Benefits: Concessional travel for crew, family, and friends

Emirates’ diverse cabin crew team includes members from almost 200 nationalities, with over 120 Belgian crew members. The airline has been operating in Brussels for nearly a decade, offering twice-daily flights.

Candidates who wish to start an exciting career with Emirates are encouraged to attend the Open Day, which accepts walk-ins. Shortlisted candidates will undergo further assessments and interviews on the same day.