Emirates holds cabin crew recruitment Open Day in Brussels this August

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is conducting an Open Day for cabin crew recruitment on 20 August 2024, at the NH Collection Brussels. This event, part of a series of regular open days in Belgium, aims to attract individuals passionate about delivering exceptional hospitality and ensuring passenger safety.
Event Details
- Date: 20 August 2024
- Time: 09:00
- Location: NH Collection Brussels, Boulevard Adolphe Max 7, 1000 Brussels
- Pre-registration: Recommended for a smoother experience here
Requirements
- Updated CV in English
- Recent photograph
- Preparedness to spend the full day at the venue
- Information on selection process requirements available here
Opportunities and Benefits
- Training: World-class training at Emirates’ state-of-the-art facility in Dubai
- Career Development: Extensive opportunities for growth and development
- Global Travel: Access to 144 cities in 76 countries
- Employment Package: Tax-free salary, company-provided accommodation, free transport, excellent medical cover, and discounts on shopping and leisure in Dubai
- Travel Benefits: Concessional travel for crew, family, and friends
Emirates’ diverse cabin crew team includes members from almost 200 nationalities, with over 120 Belgian crew members. The airline has been operating in Brussels for nearly a decade, offering twice-daily flights.
Candidates who wish to start an exciting career with Emirates are encouraged to attend the Open Day, which accepts walk-ins. Shortlisted candidates will undergo further assessments and interviews on the same day.