Emirates Group ramps up recruitment globally, prepares for steep growth trajectory

The Emirates Group is laying the groundwork for its next big growth phase with a mammoth drive to recruit the best minds and talent globally across 180 unique roles. The Group is looking to cherry-pick cabin crew, pilots, engineers, IT professionals and customer service agents at both Emirates and dnata.

Despite tough labour market conditions globally, the Emirates Group ended its financial year on 31 March with more than 102,000 employees, after having welcomed 17,160 people in various roles throughout the year.

Oliver Grohmann, Senior Vice President Human Resources at the Emirates Group said: “The Emirates Group has built an extraordinary reputation as an employer of choice and as a trailblazing force in aviation. People aspire to be part of the Group’s growth story and its ambitions as well as work and live in Dubai, one of the world’s safest, most cosmopolitan and dynamic cities. In the last financial year, we received around 2.7 million applications globally for roles across the organisation. We are using the latest technologies, such as digital assessments, artificial intelligence and other top-notch recruitment systems to shortlist, select and respond to candidates in the most efficient and effective ways. Our focus is on recruiting the best talent, the brightest minds, and those most fit for the various roles that will support and drive our future growth and expansion.”

The fresh callout for cabin crew and pilots comes at one of the most exciting times in Emirates’ history – a year of record financial results and profit share, projected growth, network expansion, delivery of the new fleet of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-Xs starting in 2024, a buoyant travel market and an optimistic outlook overall.

Cabin crew

Emirates is organising open days and invite-only events across 6 continents, covering hundreds of cities all year round, in search of the brightest talent to offer customers an unmatched onboard experience. The recruitment process is carefully designed to be completed within a day, and candidates are contacted within 48 hours of the assessment.

As part of the world’s largest international airline, Emirates’ cabin crew community represents over 140 nationalities, speaks around 130 languages and delivers the airline’s signature services with excellence and empathy.

Pilots

Emirates is holding a series of open days to recruit pilots in the UK and Ireland – Dublin, Manchester, London Gatwick and London Stansted – in August, after successfully running these events in Budapest, Madrid and Lisbon in June. An online information session is slated for 19 July at 1pm Dubai time.

Emirates’ pilots fly one of the world’s youngest and most sophisticated fleets, with 260 all wide-body aircraft of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, to six continents, 150 destinations, and across all terrains, including the North Pole. Since 2022, the airline has welcomed over 900 new pilots on its three recruitment programmes – Direct Entry Captains, Accelerated Command, and First Officers.

A380 Direct Entry Captain: designed for captains with recent command experience on Airbus fly-by-wire Wide Body such as the A330, A340, A350, and A380.

Accelerated Command: for experienced Airbus Captains, who currently command narrow-body aircraft on regional routes.

First Officer: for those who have multi-engine, multi-crew aircraft experience, and a valid Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL).

Engineers

Emirates Engineering is planning open days in Australia, Canada, Brazil, South Africa and the UK in July and August. With 260 all wide-body aircraft in the fleet, the largest retrofit programme in aviation underway in-house, and with the A350s and 777-Xs joining the fleet soon, Emirates is looking for 75 Structural Technicians along with over 400 positions in aircraft maintenance engineering and engineering support roles.

IT professionals

The Group aims to recruit over 400 IT professionals with the right skills for a range of roles in software engineering, DevOps, hybrid cloud, agile delivery, technical product management, digital workplace, cybersecurity, IT architecture, innovation and service management.

The Group’s IT team works on projects across B2C, B2B, support functions and operations for more than 40 brands and businesses in Dubai and globally. The team works with advanced tools, technologies and patterns including cloud services, robotics, DevOps, biometrics, web and native mobile development, and modern programming languages.

The IT team routinely introduces cutting-edge technologies and applications to airline operations, develops flexible, user-friendly customer interfaces, uses in-depth data analysis, and implements machine learning and robotics in partnership with industry leaders.

Customer service roles

For those who dream of being in aviation, interacting with people from all over the planet and being a part of an iconic brand and a professional team, the Emirates Group’s customer service roles are a step in the right direction. The Group is looking for exceptional individuals who will receive extensive training prior to joining Emirates Airport Services, dnata, marhaba or the contact centres. Those in customer service roles can work either in full-time or part-time positions and enjoy the flexibility to fulfil their lifestyle and career goals.

The Emirates Group is also recruiting for several other roles across the organisation, including at dnata, Emirates SkyCargo and in airport services. Those wishing to be a part of the Emirates Group are advised to regularly visit www.emiratesgroupcareers.com to check out the latest roles and updates.

Emirates offers a range of benefits designed for employees and their families to lead an enriching and enjoyable lifestyle. This includes deeply discounted flight tickets for employees, family and friends, competitive tax-free salary, accommodation and transport allowances, life insurance and medical cover, and bonus eligibility. The Emirates Platinum card offers employees thousands of exclusive offers and privileges from hundreds of retail, leisure, service, and hospitality brands in the UAE and globally.

Dubai, UAE, 4 July 2023