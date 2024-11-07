Emirates Group posts record half-year results for 2024-25 amid strong global demand

The Emirates Group reported its highest-ever half-year profit for 2024-25, achieving AED 10.4 billion (US$ 2.8 billion) in profit before tax, marking a 1% increase from the previous year. Group revenue rose by 5% to AED 70.8 billion (US$ 19.3 billion), driven by robust demand across its business segments.

Key Highlights:

Emirates Airline : Revenue reached AED 62.2 billion (US$ 16.9 billion), up 5%, with a record profit before tax of AED 9.7 billion (US$ 2.6 billion). Strong travel and air cargo demand fueled this growth, supported by strategic investments and new partnerships.

: Revenue reached AED 62.2 billion (US$ 16.9 billion), up 5%, with a record profit before tax of AED 9.7 billion (US$ 2.6 billion). Strong travel and air cargo demand fueled this growth, supported by strategic investments and new partnerships. dnata: Revenue grew by 11% to AED 10.4 billion (US$ 2.8 billion), while profit before tax dropped 5% to AED 720 million (US$ 196 million), partly due to a one-off impairment.

Chairman HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum highlighted that the results underscore the group’s effective business model and Dubai’s continued growth. Future investments will focus on customer experience, employee welfare, and technological advancements.

Emirates also advanced sustainability initiatives, including SAF use and partnerships for emissions reduction, and continued its global expansion with new routes and collaborations.