Emirates flight to Singapore diverts to Kuala Lumpur

An Emirates flight originally bound for Singapore from Dubai had to make an unexpected diversion and land in Kuala Lumpur due to severe inclement weather over East Asia. Flight EK354 was confirmed to have been diverted by an Emirates spokesperson.

On 6 September, Emirates flight EK354, operated by Airbus A380 registered A6-EVH, left Dubai with a delay of 20 minutes. Once it arrived near Singapore, the pilots attempted to land twice, but eventually decided to divert to Kuala Lumpur due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Passengers on board were not required to disembark in Kuala Lumpur, and the airline worked diligently to ensure they could continue their journey to Singapore. After a couple of hours on the ground, the aircraft took off again and landed in Singapore six hours after schedule.

Emirates expressed regret for any inconvenience caused but emphasised that passenger safety remains their top priority.