Emirates’ flagship Airbus A380 returns to Moscow Domodedovo

Emirates has announced it will resume its A380 service to Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME) – serving market demand and offering customers more travel options. The airline resumed flights to the Russian capital last week and due to strong passenger demand, its iconic Emirates A380 will operate the Dubai to Moscow route starting 18 September. Emirates currently serves five cities utilising its A380 aircraft including, Cairo, Paris, London Heathrow, Guangzhou and Toronto.

The Emirates A380 experience remains highly sought after by travellers for its spacious and comfortable cabins. The airline will gradually expand the deployment of this popular aircraft in line with demand and operational approvals.

Flights to Moscow will operate every Friday and Saturday. On Fridays, Emirates flight EK 133 will depart Dubai at 10:10hrs and arrive in Moscow at 14:25hrs local time. The return flight, EK 134 will depart Moscow at 17:35hrs and arrive in Dubai at 23:35hrs local time. On Saturdays, Emirates flight EK 131 will depart Dubai at 16:15hrs and arrive in Moscow at 20:30hrs local time. The return flight, EK 132 will depart Moscow at 23:20hrs and arrive in Dubai at 05:30hrs local time, the following day.

Flights can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents. Travelers can also enjoy enhanced connectivity via Emirates’ codeshare partner in Russia, S7 Airlines – providing greater access to a range of regional destinations.

Emirates currently serves over 85 destinations in its network, offering passengers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific safe and convenient connections via Dubai.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Emirates customers who require a COVID-19 PCR test certificate prior to departure from Dubai, can avail of special rates at the American Hospital and their satellite clinics across Dubai by simply presenting their ticket or boarding pass. Home or office testing is also available, with results in 48 hours. More information on www.emirates.com/flytoDubai

