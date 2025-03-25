Emirates expands retrofitted Boeing 777 services to 8 more cities

Emirates is extending its upgraded Boeing 777 services to eight additional destinations as part of its ambitious fleet retrofit programme. By September 2025, 44 cities will be served with refreshed Boeing 777 and A380 cabins on over 379 weekly departures.

New destinations include Lisbon, Dublin, Hong Kong, Male, Kolkata, Colombo, Johannesburg, and Cape Town, with rollout dates between June and September 2025. London Stansted will also receive a second daily service with the updated Boeing 777 from June 1.

The airline’s US$5 billion investment in fleet refurbishment includes Premium Economy and upgraded Business Class seats in a four-class configuration. Emirates continues to enhance passenger experience with more privacy, comfort, and modernized interiors across its network.