Emirates expands Melbourne-Dubai connectivity with third non-stop flight using retrofitted Boeing 777

Emirates will launch a third non-stop service between Dubai and Melbourne starting March 30, 2025, using its newly retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER with four-class configurations, including Premium Economy.

Highlights include:

Enhanced Capacity & Comfort: The retrofitted aircraft features 8 First Class Suites, 40 Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, and 256 Economy seats.

The retrofitted aircraft features 8 First Class Suites, 40 Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, and 256 Economy seats. Convenient Schedules: Flights EK404/405 will offer more travel flexibility with departure times optimised for connections to 27 European destinations.

Flights EK404/405 will offer more travel flexibility with departure times optimised for connections to 27 European destinations. Premium Features: Business Class boasts flatbeds, private mini-bars, and large 23-inch HD screens. Premium Economy offers luxurious leather seats with generous recline and legroom.

The third flight replaces the Dubai-Singapore-Melbourne route, with affected passengers provided alternative arrangements. Emirates’ expanded operations restore pre-pandemic capacity in Australia, offering 77 weekly services to five Australian cities.

Emirates has also reinstated its second Perth service and Adelaide operations, further supporting tourism, trade, and economic ties. The UAE-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the ongoing Qantas-Emirates codeshare partnership continue to enhance connectivity and collaboration between the two nations.