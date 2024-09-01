Emirates expands global reach with 162 partnerships, connecting travellers to nearly 1,700 cities

Emirates has significantly expanded its global connectivity, now offering access to nearly 1,700 cities through a network of 162 partners, including 31 codeshares, 118 interline agreements, and 13 rail and helicopter services.

This expansion, which includes 16 new partnerships launched since 2023, allows over 61,000 passengers weekly to seamlessly connect to destinations beyond Emirates’ own network. The airline’s strategy focuses on enhancing travel options, providing seamless itineraries, baggage transfers, and frequent flyer benefits.

Key partnerships with airlines like United, Air Canada, and Qantas further bolster connectivity across continents, ensuring a wide range of travel opportunities for customers worldwide.