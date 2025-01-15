Emirates expands flights to Madagascar amid rising travel demand

Emirates will increase flights to Madagascar from four to six weekly services starting 2 April 2025 to meet the growing demand for travel between Dubai and Antananarivo. This expansion supports Madagascar’s tourism goals and strengthens economic ties with the UAE.

New flights operate daily except Mondays, connecting Dubai and Antananarivo via Mahé.

Flight timings (local time):

EK707 (DXB/SEZ): Depart 08:55 | Arrive 13:35

EK707 (SEZ/TNR): Depart 15:05 | Arrive 16:50

EK708 (TNR/SEZ): Depart 18:35 | Arrive 22:20

EK708 (SEZ/DXB): Depart 23:50 | Arrive 04:20 (next day)

Emirates promotes Madagascar’s biodiversity and three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, aiming to boost tourism numbers to 1 million visitors by 2028. Recent initiatives include familiarisation trips for 32 top travel agencies from major feeder markets.

Increased belly-hold cargo capacity (20 tonnes per flight) enhances trade opportunities.

Strengthened air connectivity supports Madagascar’s ambitious tourism and economic growth plans. The new flights connect Madagascar with over 140 global destinations through Emirates’ extensive network.

Top destinations for outbound travel include France, UAE, Seychelles, and Japan.