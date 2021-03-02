Emirates Economy Class customers can have more space by purchasing empty adjoining seats

The airline also introduces generous discounts on excess baggage rates to support demand from customers flying on essential trips

Emirates’ Economy Class customers can now enjoy even more personal space and privacy onboard with the ability to purchase up to three empty adjoining seats on their flight.

These seats will be offered to all Economy Class customers holding a confirmed booking. Customers will not be able to pre-book empty seats, as these are subject to availability. Empty seats will only be offered for purchase at the airport check-in counter prior to flight departure, and costs range from AED 200 to AED 600 (US$ 55 to US$ 165) per empty seat, plus applicable taxes depending on the flight sector.

Emirates has introduced this new seat product on the back of customer feedback, addressing the needs of a range of customers seeking extra privacy and space while still flying in Economy Class. This includes couples who wish to have the entire row to themselves (maximum of three seats in same row), parents travelling with in-lap infants, or those who simply want the added assurance of more space while travelling during pandemic times.

In addition to the new empty seats option, Emirates currently offers a variety of seat products for Economy Class customers to choose their favourite seat based on their travel needs:

Extra legroom seats: exit row seats offering additional space but subject to safety requirements;

Twin seats: seats in a row of two at the back of Emirates' Boeing 777 aircraft, and on the upper deck of Emirates' 2-class Airbus A380 aircraft;

Preferred seats: seats in the first section of the cabin and on the upper deck of a two-class A380;

Regular seats: all other Economy seats.

These seats, available via Emirates.com, Emirates contact centres, at airport check-in, onboard, and through travel agent partners, are offered for free or at a charge, depending on the customer’s Emirates Skywards membership tier, fare type, time to departure, and other special needs. Visit our page on emirates.com for more information.

Emirates has also introduced generous discounts on excess baggage rates, to help customers flying on essential trips take home what they need most.

These discounts range from 35% up to 60% off normal rates depending on the sector and must be pre-booked and pre-paid up to 4 hours prior to flight departure via emirates.com, through contact centres or at an Emirates sales office.

Emirates customers flying for essential reasons can travel with the assurance that the latest health and safety measures are in place at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.

Dubai, UAE, 01 March 2021