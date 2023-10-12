Emirates deploys 20,000 Apple products to Cabin Crew to transform inflight services

Emirates has initiated a strategy called ‘One Device’ to enhance in-flight services by equipping all 20,000 of its cabin crew with Apple products. This includes iPhone 13 and iPad Air devices configured with custom Emirates applications to streamline passenger services and improve the overall crew experience.

The airline has invested over AED 32 million (€8.25 million) in this initiative, with more than 7,000 crew members already using iPhones on 450 daily flights. In the coming months, an additional 5,000 cabin crew members will receive iPhones and iPads with new apps and features.

Emirates conducted extensive user research and developed custom-built apps to meet the specific needs of cabin crew. These apps improve inflight meal order-taking, provide real-time roster and flight information, and offer a 360-degree view of passengers, allowing for highly personalized service. Additionally, the ‘One Device’ initiative enhances cabin crew performance and safety by providing 24/7 global support and access to operational manuals. Cabin crew can also use their devices for personal use, with their private data protected.

Apple products were chosen for their functionality, fast charging, extended battery life, lightweight design, and security features. The rollout of ‘One Device’ is supported by an in-person experience zone at Emirates Headquarters in Dubai, offering assistance with hardware and software issues, access to Emirates application support, and device accessories. This initiative reflects Emirates’ commitment to innovation and enhancing the passenger experience.