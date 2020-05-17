Emirates considers cutting 30% jobs and retire the A380s faster

Emirates is said to be drawing up plans to permanently decommission 40 per cent of its Airbus #A380 fleet. A final decision is likely to be officially announced within days, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

Emirates which is by far the world’s largest operator of the A380 superjumbo, grounded its entire 115-strong fleet of double-deck planes on March 25.

A total of 46 A380s have been earmarked to be permanently retired and may never fly passengers ever again. The decision comes less than 2 weeks after Tim Clark declared “the A380 is over”.