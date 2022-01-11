Emirates closes Airbus A380 onboard lounges as a precaution against coronavirus

Emirates has closed its onboard lounges and social areas for passengers flying its Airbus A380 aircraft to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“In light of health and safety considerations, Emirates has temporarily modified some aspects of our onboard service,” said an Emirates spokesperson. “Our onboard lounge and social area will not be available to customers at this time. The safety of our customers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised,” she added.

Before the suspension of the service, passengers travelling in First or Business Class could use the lounge, which offers snacks and drinks throughout the flight. Twenty-six people could fit in the area, located on the upper deck of the aircraft, at any time.

Emirates has received its 123rd and last Airbus A380, registered as A6-EVS, in December 2021.