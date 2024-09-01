Emirates celebrates South Africa with historic Airbus A380 flypast

On September 1, 2024, Emirates marked a significant milestone by conducting its first-ever Airbus A380 flypast over South Africa, showcasing its commitment to the country. The low-level flyover, occurring at just 500 feet above the ground, celebrated three key events: the return of Emirates’ second daily A380 service on the Dubai-Johannesburg route, the airline’s inaugural A380 flypast in Africa, and its first such display in South Africa.

The Emirates A380 flew over Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, timed to coincide with the Springboks vs All Blacks rugby match. The flight, which departed from O.R. Tambo International Airport, was commanded by experienced Emirates pilots and required meticulous planning with various stakeholders.

This event also highlights Emirates’ ongoing support for rugby and its strong partnership with South Africa. The airline has served the South African market for nearly three decades, providing extensive connectivity and enhancing travel options.