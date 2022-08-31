Emirates carries over 10 million passengers this summer

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, carried more than 10 million passengers on nearly 35,000 flights to 130 destinations this summer.

Having anticipated the strong return of travel demand, Emirates worked closely with its airport partners to operate as scheduled, minimise travel disruptions, and take customers to their planned holidays and trips to see friends and family across the world over the summer.

The airline also ramped up operations to serve customer demand during this busy period, reinstating daily services to London Stansted, and increasing flights to 33 cities on popular routes across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as to favourite holiday spots like the Seychelles, Maldives, Mexico and Miami.

In June, Emirates added Tel Aviv to its global network and in July it added a third daily flight to London Gatwick to serve travellers impacted by capacity cuts at Heathrow.

The iconic Emirates A380, the world’s largest commercial jet, was also deployed to serve high customer demand in over 30 cities around its network.

On the ground, the airline re-opened and was operating 32 signature Emirates Lounges, including 25 dedicated lounges at major airports across its network, to provide frequent flyers and premium travellers with a comfortable haven to rest and refresh during their journey. The airline had also reinstated its trademark complimentary Chauffeur Drive airport transfers for First and Business Class customers in nearly all cities it serves.

Dubai International (DXB) is the world’s busiest international airport. With millions of Emirates customers arriving, departing, and transiting through DXB each month, the airline ensured smooth operations at its 24/7 hub with close coordination and additional resources deployed throughout the airport eco-system.

Travellers benefited from the airline’s investments in services and digital initiatives to reduce wait times at the airport and facilitate a smooth flow for customers to complete their formalities and get to where they are going.

During the summer months:

over 3.8 million travellers across the network checked in online via emirates.com and the Emirates App

over 500,000 travellers used the 22 self-service check-in kiosks and 38 baggage drop facilities in Dubai Terminal 3

over 11,000 travellers utilised Emirates’ home check-in services, which are complimentary for First Class passengers departing Dubai, entirely skipping the airport check-in queue and proceeding straight to immigration

Emirates continues to rebuild its network and capacity as travel restrictions ease. It is currently operating at 74% of its pre-pandemic network/capacity and plans to increase that to 80% by year-end. The airline is also commencing in November a US$2 billion retrofit programme to equip 120 aircraft with its latest onboard products.

Dubai, UAE, 31 August 2022