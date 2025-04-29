Emirates boosts global reach with new Condor and Air Seychelles codeshare agreements

Emirates has expanded its global network with two strategic partnerships: activating a reciprocal codeshare agreement with Condor and launching a new codeshare with Air Seychelles, ahead of the 2025 summer season.

Emirates–Condor Codeshare Now Live

Customers can now book seamless connections between Emirates and Condor flights for travel starting 10 May 2025:

Emirates passengers gain access to 11 Condor destinations via Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, and Hamburg, including Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, Cancun, and Montego Bay.

Condor passengers will enjoy connectivity to 13 Emirates destinations via Dubai, such as Bali, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangkok, Phuket, Hanoi, and Cape Town.

Skywards members can earn and redeem miles on codeshare flights.

Emirates–Air Seychelles Partnership Enables Seamless Island Hopping

Emirates will codeshare on Air Seychelles’ Mahe–Praslin Island route, offering:

Single-ticket booking and baggage through-check to Praslin.

Expanded access for travellers from France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and the UK flying into Seychelles via Emirates’ 14 weekly flights to Mahe.

With this move, Emirates continues growing its global footprint, now boasting 164 partnership agreements, reaching nearly 1,800 cities.