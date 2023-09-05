Emirates and United Airlines expand codeshare partnership to include flights to and from Mexico

Emirates and United Airlines are expanding their codeshare partnership to include nine destinations in Mexico. This marks the first time Emirates has extended its codeshare network outside the United States.

Passengers can now enjoy seamless connectivity between Emirates and United, travelling from two US cities (Chicago or Houston) to various leisure destinations in Mexico, including Cancun, Cozumel, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, San Jose Del Cabo, Leon/Guanajuato, and Queretaro. Travellers to Mexico City can choose from Emirates’ daily services via Barcelona or book codeshare flights separately.

The expanded codeshare network offers more flexibility in flight timings and ticket options, with services starting on September 14. This expansion is expected to be popular with passengers from the Middle East, India, South Africa, and other regions, as it provides convenient access to global destinations. The partnership now includes a total of 134 destinations, accessible from United’s US gateways, with nearly 100 additional destinations available on an interline basis.

Emirates offers daily Airbus A380 services to Houston and seven weekly Boeing 777 flights to Chicago, providing a range of travel options. Passengers on Emirates flights can plan their entire journey on a single ticket, enjoy baggage benefits, and members of Emirates’ frequent flyer programme, Emirates Skywards, can earn and redeem miles on codeshare flights. Note that baggage check-through is valid for flights out of Mexico, and travellers to Mexico must clear their baggage with US Customs at the first point of entry (Chicago or Houston). Interline flights on Emirates and United are not eligible for Skywards Miles.