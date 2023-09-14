Emirates and Maldivian establish interline partnership

Emirates and Maldivian have established an interline partnership, granting Emirates customers access to 16 popular holiday destinations in the Maldives beyond the capital, Malé. This agreement builds upon last year’s Memorandum of Understanding between the two airlines and aims to enhance the travel experience for passengers.

Emirates travellers heading to exotic Maldivian islands can now easily connect from Velana International Airport in North Malé Atoll to various domestic points, expanding their options for island getaways. Bookings for these travel itineraries can be made through Emirates’ official channels starting from September 15, 2023.

The partnership allows passengers from the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas to book flights on a single ticket, simplifying their journey to the Maldives.

Emirates customers can now reach airports in various popular atolls via Malé, and those spending their holidays at resort islands can easily access the closest point in the interline network for a short seaplane or boat ride to their final destination.

The partnership will continue to evolve, with more benefits and conveniences planned to enhance the customer experience for travellers to the Maldives. Emirates has a long history of supporting tourism and trade in the Maldives and currently operates 28 weekly flights between Dubai and Malé.