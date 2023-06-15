Emirates and Kenya Airways enter interline partnership to offer more travel options between Africa and the Middle East

Emirates and Kenya Airways have formed an interline partnership, allowing customers of both airlines to access new destinations on their respective networks through a single itinerary.

The agreement offers increased travel options and seamless baggage check-in. Emirates customers can now fly to 28 destinations on the Kenya Airways network, with Nairobi as the gateway. Similarly, Kenya Airways passengers can connect through Dubai to 23 destinations across Asia, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean.

The partnership aims to enhance connectivity and provide more travel choices for customers. Tickets can be purchased through various channels, including emirates.com and travel agencies.

Emirates has been operating flights to Kenya since 1995 and offers 14 weekly flights, while Kenya Airways recently launched direct flights between Mombasa and Dubai. Both airlines provide premium services and amenities to enhance the travel experience for passengers.