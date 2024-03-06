Emirates and ITA Airways strengthen ties with expanded codeshare partnership

Emirates and ITA Airways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to elevate their current interline collaboration into a comprehensive codeshare partnership. This strategic move aims to provide enhanced travel options and connectivity for passengers travelling between Dubai, Italy, and beyond.

The codeshare agreement, once activated, will offer seamless connections to various Italian cities and broader Europe with ITA Airways, streamlining journeys to the Emirates network from Dubai. The partnership anticipates reciprocal loyalty benefits and plans to facilitate combined ticketing and baggage transfers for a more integrated travel experience.

The initiative is pending government and regulatory approvals before being made available to customers through online and travel agency platforms.