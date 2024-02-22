Emirates Airbus A380 returns to Austria

Emirates has resumed scheduled Airbus A380 operations to Vienna, making it the only airline to operate the double-decker aircraft at Vienna International Airport.

The iconic A380, Emirates’ flagship, landed in Vienna carrying over 400 passengers, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between Emirates and Vienna Airport.

The A380 was previously in Vienna in 2014 for the 10th anniversary of Emirates’ operations in Austria and had a scheduled service in 2016. The return of the A380 enhances capacity on the Dubai-Vienna route by nearly 20%, offering passengers amenities such as onboard shower spas and the Onboard Lounge.