Emirates Airbus A380 flights return to Vienna

Emirates is elevating its services in Austria by upgrading flights EK127 and EK128 from a Boeing 777-300ER to a three-class A380 aircraft from February 21 to the end of the winter flight schedule on March 30, 2024. This upgrade aims to enhance capacity and provide more options for travellers flying to and from Vienna.

The A380 aircraft reintroduction means passengers will once again enjoy the luxury of First Class suites, shower spas, an onboard lounge, and a diverse culinary experience. Additionally, the award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice, will offer up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment.

Vienna has been without the Emirates A380 since August 2022, making Emirates the sole airline serving Vienna Airport with the iconic A380.

The A380 on the Vienna-Dubai route will accommodate 14 seats in First Class, 76 in Business Class, and 429 in Economy Class, increasing passenger capacity by nearly 40%. Despite the larger passenger capacity, freight capacity on the route will remain unchanged.

Emirates, being the largest operator of the A380 globally with 116 in its fleet, aims to meet the demand for long-haul travel via Dubai. Currently, almost 90 A380s are operational across Emirates’ network, servicing various popular destinations worldwide.