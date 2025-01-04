Emirates Airbus A350 inaugural flight lands in Edinburgh

Emirates celebrated a major milestone with the maiden commercial flight of its first Airbus A350 from Dubai to Edinburgh on January 4, 2025. This state-of-the-art aircraft, the first of 65 A350s to join Emirates’ fleet, features next-generation cabin design, enhanced passenger comfort, and cutting-edge technology, including 4K HDR screens and faster global Wi-Fi. It is also the most fuel-efficient large widebody aircraft in commercial service.

The A350 operates with three spacious cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers, including 32 next-generation Business Class seats, 21 Premium Economy seats, and 259 Economy Class seats. The flight highlights Emirates’ commitment to innovation and the strategic importance of the UK market.

Edinburgh Airport welcomed the A350 with enthusiasm, marking it as a testament to the strength of the Edinburgh-Dubai route. Passengers on the inaugural flight enjoyed specially curated Scottish-inspired menus and received commemorative certificates.

In the coming months, the A350 will connect Dubai to eight additional global destinations, further expanding Emirates’ extensive network.