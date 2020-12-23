Dubai receives first batch of Covid-19 vaccines on Emirates flight from Brussels

Dubai has received the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccines transported from Brussels to Dubai on an Emirates SkyCargo flight.

The vaccines were loaded in the belly of scheduled flight EK182 (Boeing 777-300ER registered A6-EGK) which left Brussels Airport to Dubai on 22 December at 12:47.

The shipment was offloaded and cleared on a priority basis on arrival at Emirates’ dedicated SkyPharma facility in Dubai Airport.

#Dubai receives first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines transported from Brussles to Dubai on @Emirates SkyCargo flight. The shipment was offloaded and cleared on priority basis on arrival at Emirates’ dedicated SkyPharma facility. pic.twitter.com/JDhoUzvfgA — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 22, 2020