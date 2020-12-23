Dubai receives first batch of Covid-19 vaccines on Emirates flight from Brussels

By
André Orban
-
0
67
Arrival of the Covid vaccine flight in Dubai

Dubai has received the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccines transported from Brussels to Dubai on an Emirates SkyCargo flight.

The vaccines were loaded in the belly of scheduled flight EK182 (Boeing 777-300ER registered A6-EGK) which left Brussels Airport to Dubai on 22 December at 12:47.

The shipment was offloaded and cleared on a priority basis on arrival at Emirates’ dedicated SkyPharma facility in Dubai Airport.

blank
Offloading of the vaccines in Dubai

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.