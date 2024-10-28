Budapest Airport and Emirates celebrate 10 years of expanding connectivity

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Budapest Airport, managed by VINCI Airports, marks a decade-long partnership with Emirates, celebrating 10 years of linking Hungary to Dubai and major global destinations.

Since 2014, Emirates has flown over 1.5 million passengers and conducted more than 7,000 roundtrip flights between Budapest and Dubai, offering Hungarian travellers connections to destinations like the Maldives and Australia.

Emirates SkyCargo has also strengthened Budapest’s logistics role, transporting over 77,000 tonnes of cargo.

The collaboration has supported tourism, trade, and employment, with nearly 300 Hungarian nationals employed across the Emirates Group, further underscoring Emirates’ local impact.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.