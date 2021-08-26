Emirates boosts passenger services to Brussels, offering customers 10 weekly flights at the end of October

Emirates has announced it will gradually boost passenger services to Brussels, offering customers 10 weekly flights to the Belgian capital by the end of October.

The airline has also announced it will expand its route network across Europe in response to rising passenger demand and relaxed international travel regulations. With clear signals that passenger confidence for international travel is returning, the airline is advancing its plans to increase services and capacity to make it easier for its customers to connect to and from its extensive European network via Dubai.

The airline currently operates seven weekly flights to Brussels. Starting from 29 October, Emirates will operate three additional weekly flights on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays offering a total of 10 weekly flights. Emirates flight EK 182 will depart Brussels at 20:30, arriving in Dubai at 06:00 local time, the following day. The return flight EK 181 will depart Dubai at 14:05 and arrive in Brussels at 18:25, local time.