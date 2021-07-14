Emirates Airline Boeing 777 encounters hail strike shortly after take-off Milan Malpensa

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
425

On 13 July, an Emirates Airline Boeing 777-300 (registered A6-ECF) operated flight EK205 between Milan Malpensa, Italy and New York JFK, United States. Shortly after take-off, the aircraft encountered a severe hail strike.

The pilots then decided to enter a holding pattern. After 90 minutes, the aircraft safely returned to Milan Malpensa.

Shortly after landing, images appeared on social media indicating damage to windshields, nose cone, engine cowlings and wings.

