Emirates Airline Boeing 777 encounters hail strike shortly after take-off Milan Malpensa

On 13 July, an Emirates Airline Boeing 777-300 (registered A6-ECF) operated flight EK205 between Milan Malpensa, Italy and New York JFK, United States. Shortly after take-off, the aircraft encountered a severe hail strike.

The pilots then decided to enter a holding pattern. After 90 minutes, the aircraft safely returned to Milan Malpensa.

Shortly after landing, images appeared on social media indicating damage to windshields, nose cone, engine cowlings and wings.

Emirates Boeing 777-300 (A6-ECF) return to Milan-Malpensa Intl AP (LIMC), Italy following severe hail encounter shortly after take-off from rwy 17R. Both windshields were shattered. Flight #EK205 to New York-JFK safely returned to land 90 minutes later. @VolaMalpensa pic.twitter.com/kdQbPaHS32 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) July 13, 2021