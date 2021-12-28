Emirates Airline Boeing 777-300 overruns runway on departure Dubai Airport

On 20 December, an Emirates Boeing 777-300 (registered A6-EQI) performed flight EK-231 from Dubai, United Arab Emirates to Washington Dulles, United States. While accelerating for takeoff from Dubai’s runway 30R, the aircraft rotated for takeoff past the end of the runway and became airborne just at the end of the runway end safety area. A report by The Aviation Herald:

The aircraft continued to Washington for a landing without further incident. The aircraft performed the return flight EK-232 on schedule but then was grounded in Dubai and remained on the ground in Dubai for 4 days.

According to Mode-S data transmitted by the aircraft’s transponder the aircraft remained on the ground until accelerating through at least 216 knots over ground about 4400 meters/14400 feet past the runway threshold and about 90 meters short of the localizer antennas, was airborne at 75 feet AGL at 234 knots over ground already over the first residential houses past the runway (5640 meters/18500 feet past the runway threshold), then climbed out to safety.

According to information The Aviation Herald received, the aircraft sustained some damage in the departure. There is also information, that a total of 4 crew members may have been dismissed as result of the occurrence.