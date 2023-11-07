Behind the scenes filming with Emirates ambassador, Penélope Cruz

Emirates has released a behind-the-scenes video of its ad campaign featuring brand ambassador Penélope Cruz. The campaign showcases the luxurious experiences offered to Emirates First and Business Class customers, and Cruz was flown to Dubai for a week to film it.

The behind-the-scenes footage offers insight into the extensive production process and features interviews with Emirates Cabin Crew. Some remarkable facts about the filming process include the involvement of over 160 people, the use of Emirates’ iconic A380 aircraft, and the need for special permissions due to the shoot taking place at the airport’s restricted area.

The TV spots were directed by double Oscar-winning director Robert Stromberg and received support from Ridley Scott Associates and Framestore for special effects.