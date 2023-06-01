Emirates Airbus A380 makes grand entrance into Indonesia’s aviation history

Emirates’ flagship Airbus A380 has achieved a milestone as it made a landmark touchdown at Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport earlier today and became the first-ever scheduled A380 service to Indonesia.

Emirates’ flight EK368 left Dubai at 03:10 hrs and arrived in Bali at 16:20 hrs. The return flight, EK369, will depart Bali at 19:40 hrs and arrive in Dubai at 00:45 hrs. All times are local.

The world’s largest passenger aircraft was showered with a spectacular water cannon salute as it landed smoothly amidst the cheers and excitement of both passengers and spectators.